Hawick Youth on top of Borders rugby’s semi-junior sevens table

The under-18 league champions’ sevens side followed up their victory at the series’ opener in Peebles by beating Peebles Colts 40-19 in the final of their home-town tournament on Saturday to take their tally of points up to 25 after three rounds.

That’s seven points ahead of second-placed Gala Wanderers, winners of the previous weekend’s tournament at Kelso.

Melrose Wasps are third on 13 points, with Selkirk Youth Club also on 13 and fifth-placed Kelso Harlequins on 11.

Peebles Colts are sixth on 10, Duns Colts eighth on six and Jed Thistle ninth, also on six.

Two of the three sides from outwith the Borders taking part, Alnwick Colts and Boroughmuir, are at the bottom of the table with three points each, and the other, Morpeth Colts, are seventh with seven after making it to the final at Kelso.

To get to last Saturday’s final, Hawick, captained by Hughie Joe Donaldson, named as player of the tournament, beat Gala 29-17 in their semi-final, with Peebles having seen off Selkirk 26-24 in theirs.

Livingston and East Kilbride were also represented at Hawick’s Volunteer Park tournament, though Tynedale Colts pulled out.

The next tournament counting for the semi-junior Kings of the 7s is at the Haugh in Earlston this coming Saturday, starting at 1pm and running until the last pool game at 4.45pm, then semi-finals at 5pm and 5.15pm and the day’s final at 6pm.

Three other teams from further afield will be taking part – Northern Ireland’s Portadown, Northumberland’s Tynedale Colt and North Edinburgh Vikings.

All ties will be seven minutes each way except the final, it being 20 minutes long with a half-time break.

Admission costs £5 for adults. For details, go to https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/earlston/news/u18-wasps-sevens-2695835.html

Hawick semi-junior 7s Justin Tait on the ball for Hawick Youth against Gala Wanderers at his club's semi-junior sevens on Saturday

Kelso semi-junior 7s Gala Wanderers celebrating victory at Kelso's semi-junior sevens

Hawick semi-junior 7s Owain Gray playing for Hawick against Gala at Saturday's semi-junior sevens at Hawick's Volunteer Park

Hawick semi-junior 7s Finlay Douglas on the charge for Hawick Youth, supported by Owain Gray, against Gala at his club's semi-junior sevens