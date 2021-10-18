Hawick Youth keep up winning streak in Borders semi-junior rugby league with 29-6 victory against Selkirk Youth Club

Hawick's Sean McMichan in full flight against Selkirk Youth Club on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Melrose Wasps are hanging on in there in second place, however, with their 28-5 away win at third-placed Kelso Harlequins putting them just one point off Hawick’s table-topping tally of 16.

Fourth-placed Gala Wanderers racked up a 57-17 home win against Alnwick Colts, taking them to 10 points from seven games.

The weekend’s other results were a 29-19 home loss for Duns Colts to Morpeth Colts and a 38-0 home victory for Tynedale Colts over Carlisle Colts.

Jed Thistle had a weekend off but are due to host Peebles Colts on Wednesday night.