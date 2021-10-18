Hawick Youth keep up winning streak in Borders semi-junior rugby league with 29-6 victory against Selkirk Youth Club
Hawick Youth’s winning streak in the Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League goes on, with a 29-6 home thumping of Selkirk Youth Club on Saturday making it eight victories out of eight.
Melrose Wasps are hanging on in there in second place, however, with their 28-5 away win at third-placed Kelso Harlequins putting them just one point off Hawick’s table-topping tally of 16.
Fourth-placed Gala Wanderers racked up a 57-17 home win against Alnwick Colts, taking them to 10 points from seven games.
The weekend’s other results were a 29-19 home loss for Duns Colts to Morpeth Colts and a 38-0 home victory for Tynedale Colts over Carlisle Colts.
Jed Thistle had a weekend off but are due to host Peebles Colts on Wednesday night.
This coming Saturday, October 23, Selkirk Youth Club host Gala Wanderers, Peebles Colts welcome Hawick Youth, Melrose Wasps are at home to Jed Thistle, Tynedale Colts visit Kelso Harlequins and Duns Colts travel to Alnwick.