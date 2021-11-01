Hawick Youth keep up 100% record in semi-junior rugby league with 17-10 win against Melrose Wasps

Hawick Youth's Rory Stanger on the run against Melrose Wasps (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick got the better of Melrose Wasps 17-10 on Friday night to make it 10 wins out of 10, putting them three points clear of their visitors at the top of the table with 20 points.

Third-placed Gala Wanderers totted up a 56-19 scoreline against Peebles Colts the day after to take their points tally to 14 from nine games.

Fourth-placed Kelso Harlequins, awarded a 22-0 win against Jed Thistle after their fixture on Saturday was called off, are also on 14 points but have a game in hand.

Hawick are away to Kelso this coming weekend and Melrose host Gala.