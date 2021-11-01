Hawick Youth keep up 100% record in semi-junior rugby league with 17-10 win against Melrose Wasps
Hawick Youth’s 100% start to this Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League season remains intact after coming up against the other other side with a hitherto-unbeaten record.
Hawick got the better of Melrose Wasps 17-10 on Friday night to make it 10 wins out of 10, putting them three points clear of their visitors at the top of the table with 20 points.
Third-placed Gala Wanderers totted up a 56-19 scoreline against Peebles Colts the day after to take their points tally to 14 from nine games.
Fourth-placed Kelso Harlequins, awarded a 22-0 win against Jed Thistle after their fixture on Saturday was called off, are also on 14 points but have a game in hand.
Hawick are away to Kelso this coming weekend and Melrose host Gala.
Selkirk Youth Club are at home to Carlisle Colts, Peebles Colts to Duns Colts and Jed Thistle to Tynedale Colts.