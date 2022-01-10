Hawick Youth keep up 100% record in Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League with 38-3 win against Alnwick Colts

Hawick Youth's Finlay Douglas taking on Alnwick Colts' Charlie Sutherland on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The young Teries’ 38-3 home victory over Alnwick Colts was the only game in the league to go ahead, though Selkirk Youth Club were awarded a 22-0 win against Jed Thistle.

That win against their seventh-placed Northumbrian visitors leaves Hawick six points clear at the top of the table with a maximum haul of 32 points from 16 games.

Gala Wanderers are second with 26 points and Melrose Wasps third with 23 and a game in hand.

Hawick Youth's Hughie Joe Donaldson, supported by Charlie Comley, on the charge against Alnwick Colts at Wilton Lodge Park (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick’s tries were scored by Scott Young, Will Young and Ruaidhri Forbes and captain Marcus Brogan twice apiece, with Justin Tait and Owain Gray adding conversions.