Hawick Youth keep up 100% record in Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League with 38-3 win against Alnwick Colts
So unstoppable are Hawick Youth that even the wintry weather and Covid-19 issues that put paid to the four other Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League fixtures scheduled for Saturday couldn’t prevent them from keeping up their 100% record.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:22 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 4:39 pm
The young Teries’ 38-3 home victory over Alnwick Colts was the only game in the league to go ahead, though Selkirk Youth Club were awarded a 22-0 win against Jed Thistle.
That win against their seventh-placed Northumbrian visitors leaves Hawick six points clear at the top of the table with a maximum haul of 32 points from 16 games.
Gala Wanderers are second with 26 points and Melrose Wasps third with 23 and a game in hand.
Hawick’s tries were scored by Scott Young, Will Young and Ruaidhri Forbes and captain Marcus Brogan twice apiece, with Justin Tait and Owain Gray adding conversions.