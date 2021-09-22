Hawick Youth and Kelso joint top of Borders semi-junior rugby league with four wins out of four

Melrose Wasps beat Alnwick Colts 54-12, Kelso Harlequins defeated Morpeth Colts 32-12, Jed Thistle got the better of Carlisle Colts by 40-10 and Hawick Youth ran out winners against Duns Colts by 22-0.

Melrose, Kelso, Jed and Hawick were all at home, with only Gala Wanderers playing away, and they edged out Tynedale Colts 25-19.

Those wins put Hawick and Kelso joint top of the table with eight points from four games, Melrose third with seven points from four games, Peebles fourth with six points from three games and Selkirk, Gala and Jed all on two points from three.