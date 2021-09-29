Hawick Youth and Kelso Harlequins still level on points at top of Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League

Hamish Derrick on the ball for Melrose Wasps against Selkirk Youth Club on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick beat Carlisle Colts 60-13 away and Kelso ran out 50-25 winners away to Alnwick Colts on Saturday to keep up their unbeaten starts to the new season.

Melrose Wasps remain in third place, one point behind, after defeating Selkirk Youth Club 50-23 away.

Peebles Colts are in fourth place in the 12-team table, on eight points, after beating Tynedale Colts 27-7 at home.