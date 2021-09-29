Hawick Youth and Kelso Harlequins still level on points at top of Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League
Hawick Youth and Kelso Harlequins remain level at the top of the Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League, on 10 points apiece, after both making it five wins out of five at the weekend.
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 7:19 am
Updated
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 7:20 am
Hawick beat Carlisle Colts 60-13 away and Kelso ran out 50-25 winners away to Alnwick Colts on Saturday to keep up their unbeaten starts to the new season.
Melrose Wasps remain in third place, one point behind, after defeating Selkirk Youth Club 50-23 away.
Peebles Colts are in fourth place in the 12-team table, on eight points, after beating Tynedale Colts 27-7 at home.
Saturday’s other results were a 22-0 away loss for Jed Thistle against Morpeth Colts and a 24-7 away win for Gala Wanderers against Duns Colts.