Hawick up to second in Borders’ semi-junior rugby league after wins at double

Greig Cartner on the ball during Hawick Youth's 38-21 Borders semi-junior rugby league win at home to Gala Wanderers at Volunteer Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Neither of the league’s prior top-two teams were in action at the weekend, so those victories at Volunteer Park and Philiphaugh saw the young Greens overtake one and close the gap on the other.

Second-placed Hawick are now on 21 points from 14 fixtures, trailing table-toppers Morpeth Colts, on 23 from 14, but just ahead of third-placed Peebles Colts, on 20 from 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourth-placed Kelso Harlequins are on 18 points from a dozen fixtures after edging out Selkirk Youth Club by 8-7 at home on Tuesday last week, with Gala fifth, on 15 from 13, and Selkirk sixth, on 14 from 13.

Filip Kubicki about to score a try during Hawick Youth's 38-21 Borders semi-junior rugby league win at home to Gala Wanderers at Volunteer Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Seventh-placed Jed Thistle top the bottom half of the table, with 18 points from 15 fixtures, following their 19-0 win at home to second-from-bottom Melrose Wasps at Riverside Park on Tuesday night.

Tynedale Colts are eighth, with 14 from 15; Alnwick Colts ninth, on 12 from 16; Carlisle Colts tenth, on 11 from 15; Melrose 11th, on six from 15; and Duns bottom of the table, without any points from 14 games.

Saturday’s other results were a 19-17 win for Alnwick in a Northumbrian derby at home to Tynedale and a 22-7 defeat for Melrose south of the border at Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two fixtures were postponed – a visit from Morpeth for Kelso and a trip to Jedburgh for Duns.

Harry Bryson in possession during Hawick Youth's 38-21 Borders semi-junior rugby league win at home to Gala Wanderers at Volunteer Park on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Saturday’s fixtures followed a 12-12 draw for Selkirk hosting Morpeth, an 8-7 defeat for Kelso at Gala, a 56-26 loss for Melrose at home to Tynedale and a 26-14 win for Jed at home to Alnwick seven days previously, as well as Carlisle being awarded a 28-0 home win versus Duns after that game was called off.

This coming Saturday’s fixture card sees Peebles at home to Kelso, Hawick hosting Morpeth for a potential title decider and Melrose away to Gala.