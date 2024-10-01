​Hawick up for challenge of taking on ex-Super6 sides, vows head coach Graham Hogg after fourth loss in five matches

Jae Linton on the ball for Hawick during their 40-31 loss at home to Watsonians on Saturday (Pic: Hawick RFC)

​Hawick head coach Graham Hogg accepts that his team are going to be outmuscled by the four former Fosroc Super Series sides now playing in rugby’s Arnold Clark Premiership but has vowed to try to find ways around those physical mismatches.

The Greens lost 40-31 at home to Edinburgh’s Watsonians on Saturday, their fourth defeat in five matches so far this season, leaving them ninth in the table, with nine points.

“At the start of the season, we knew we weren’t going to be the biggest or the strongest and that’s ultimately what went against us today,” Hogg told Borders Rugby TV afterwards.

“A lot of their tries were driving maul or round about breakdown, and we just haven’t got the physicality to defend that. That’s not us making excuses – that’s literally just fact.

“You need to score more points than them and if we’re scoring 31 but conceding 40, we’re going to struggle.

“We know we’ve got a lot of work to do defensively. We know we probably can’t compete with the power of other teams up front, so it’s up to us to come up with ways of doing that.

“We need a lot more in terms of where we are this year.”

Hawick’s tries were scored by left-winger Ronan McKean and outside-centre Andrew Mitchell at the double and No 8 Jae Linton, with fly-half Kirk Ford adding two conversions and inside-centre Lee Armstrong another.

Tom Gracie touched down two tries for their visitors at Mansfield Park, with Cal Davies, Murray Tink, Freddie Owsley and Lewis Berg also crossing the whitewash and Chris Bell kicking five conversions.

Next up for Hawick is a trip to basement side Musselburgh this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.