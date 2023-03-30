Hawick to play either Glasgow Hawks or Heriot’s Blues in semi-finals of rugby’s Scottish cup

Hawick beating Edinburgh Academical 23-12 on Saturday to progress in this year's Scottish cup (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

The Greens were due to play Glasgow High Kelvinside at home at Mansfield Park in the cup’s quarter-finals this coming Saturday but the Tennent’s National League Division 1 side have pulled out of the competition and that withdrawal means that the Borderers go straight into the last four.

The draw for the semi-finals has been made and they’ll see Hawick, this year’s Tennent’s Premiership champions, hitting the road to either Glasgow Hawks or Edinburgh’s Heriot’s Blues on Saturday, April 15.

Selkirk are in quarter-final action away to Ayr this coming Saturday, April 1, with kick-off at 3pm, and if they can clear that hurdle, they’ll be at home to either Currie Chieftains or Marr on the 15th.

Explaining GHK’s decision to throw in the towel, their head coach, Peter Wright, told the Offside Line rugby news website: “We were very clear from before the season started that GHK as a club did not want to play in the cup.

“There are several reasons behind that, including the fact that we have 22 games to play in the league and it has been really tough to get the buy-in from the players for that, so adding more cup games into the mix is just too much.”

That withdrawal means they’re now free to host Kelso in the league on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Hawick’s route to the semis consisted of a 23-12 second-round victory away to Edinburgh Academical on Saturday gone and a 34-7 home knockout of Jed-Forest at the start of February.

Selkirk were given a bye to round two and beat Musselburgh 38-7 at home at the weekend to progress.