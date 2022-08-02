Hawick rugby star Lisa Thomson skippers Scotland women at Commonwealth Games

Hawick’s Lisa Thomson skippered Scotland women’s rugby sevens squad to sixth place at this week’s Commonwealth Games competition in Birmingham.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 4:20 pm
Lisa Thomson in action for Scotland
The Scots started their Pool B campaign with a 31-12 defeat to Fiji on Friday morning, before Thomson’s side lost 50-0 to Australia that afternoon.

But Scotland did beat South Africa 33-12 on Saturday, with Thomson kicking three conversions, to finish the group in third place.

The Scots then beat Sri Lanka 58-0 in Saturday evening’s fifth to eighth place semi-final, with Thomson scoring a try and kicking four conversions.

Scotland's campaign ended on Sunday with a 29-5 defeat to England in a play-off for fifth place. The Scots’ only try was scored by Chloe Rollie, with Thomson missing the conversion.

England scored a total of five tries via Celia Quansah, Megan Jones, Ellie Boatman and Grace Crompton (2).

