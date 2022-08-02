Hawick rugby star Lisa Thomson skippers Scotland women at Commonwealth Games

The Scots started their Pool B campaign with a 31-12 defeat to Fiji on Friday morning, before Thomson’s side lost 50-0 to Australia that afternoon.
But Scotland did beat South Africa 33-12 on Saturday, with Thomson kicking three conversions, to finish the group in third place.
The Scots then beat Sri Lanka 58-0 in Saturday evening’s fifth to eighth place semi-final, with Thomson scoring a try and kicking four conversions.
Scotland's campaign ended on Sunday with a 29-5 defeat to England in a play-off for fifth place. The Scots’ only try was scored by Chloe Rollie, with Thomson missing the conversion.
England scored a total of five tries via Celia Quansah, Megan Jones, Ellie Boatman and Grace Crompton (2).