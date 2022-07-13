Hawick recruit new coaches ahead of rugby's next Tennent's Premiership campaign

They are former Greens back-line player and current development officer Graham Hogg and ex-Gala loosehead prop Lewis Bertram.
Hogg, a former Scotland sevens internationalist, will be backs coach and Bertram, previously head coach at Tennent’s National League Division 2 side Peebles alongside his day job as a physical education teacher at Gala Academy, will help out coaching the Mansfield Park club’s forwards as pre-season training continues.
Hogg, son of the club’s director of rugby, John Hogg, and elder brother of national team captain Stuart Hogg, said: “I’m keen to do what I can to help unlock the huge potential of this exciting young Hawick squad.”
Bertram said: “I’m truly relishing the opportunity to coach in the premiership with such a highly regarded and successful club as Hawick.
“I was delighted with the welcome I received at pre-season training and am excited to start working in earnest with such a talented and focused group of young players.”
Hogg and Bertram replace Matt Landles, a new recruit last year, and Lee Stewart, previously responsible for coaching Hawick Force, in Douglas’s coaching team as he looks to improve on last term’s third-place finish.
Away from the rugby pitch, Ian Landles takes over from Neil Hamilton as club president, with Malcolm Grant replacing former Hawick High School history teacher Landles as vice-president, following the club’s annual general meeting last week.