Hawick prepare for top-two Tennent’s Premiership tussle with victory versus last season’s champions

Flanker Connor Sutherland on the attack for Hawick during their 29-10 victory at Marr on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

A top-four finish for the Greens hadn’t ever looked to be in doubt this campaign but it’s now confirmed and the fact that confirmation came at a ground they lost twice at last time round made it even more of a cause for celebration, according to head coach Matty Douglas.

The South Ayrshire side inflicted two defeats on the Borderers at Troon’s Fullarton Park last season, by 21-10 in February and by 17-10 in the play-off semi-finals in March, so Douglas was delighted to see his table-toppers turn the tables on their hosts with a 29-10 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ferguson and Daniel Suddon scored two tries apiece for the visitors, with Kirk Ford adding three conversions and a penalty.

Hawick try-scorer Daniel Suddon on the ball at Marr at the weekend (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

On the scoresheet for Marr were Conor Bickerstaff with a try converted by Colin Sturgeon and Calum Inglis with a penalty.

“We’re delighted with that result,” Douglas told Borders Rugby TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a massive five points on the road.

“If there were one game this season that meant quite a lot, it was this one. Just in terms of our defeats there twice last season and coming up short, we probably had a bit of a point to prove.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Mitchell in possession for Hawick at Marr at the weekend (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

“It’s a tough place to go, Marr, and get a win, though Selkirk did it earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a very vocal crowd and the conditions were hard to play in, with a really strong wind going down the pitch.

“We started the game well and probably had 70 or 80% possession in the first half, but we just couldn’t turn pressure into points. Eventually we broke them down, though, and we kept the scoreboard ticking over, and to get the bonus point at the end of the game is a massive credit to the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was massive performance by players one to 20 and there were some big, big performances again, with a lot of players stepping up for these big occasions.”

Hawick try-scorer Lewis Ferguson on the charge in Troon on Saturday (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick, still unbeaten 14 games into the season, are now four points clear of second-placed Currie Chieftains, their next opponents, at the top of the table with a tally of 62.

They host the Edinburgh side this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm, having won the reverse fixture in the capital 46-25 in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s win on the west coast takes the Greens 25 points clear of fifth-placed Marr with four games of the regular season left to play, assuring them of a top-four finish, and it also leaves them 15 points ahead of third-placed Edinburgh Academical and 19 better off than fourth-placed Selkirk.

“It doesn’t get any easier next weekend against Currie but these are the sort of games we thrive on and look forward to,” added Douglas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hawick players combining to halt a Marr attack on Saturday (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

“There’s not many games left in the league so we just need to keep picking points up and see where we end up at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously a home semi-final is a big target for us, and I think next weekend could be a stepping stone to see where we’re going to finish up and we just have to keep winning.