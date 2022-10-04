Hawick only a point off top spot in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership after bonu-point win at GHA

Hawick captain Matt Carryer with head coach Matty Douglas (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their 41-24 victory in Giffnock was also their second bonus-point win on the trot, keeping the fourth-placed Borderers, now on 20 points from five games, within a point of the three teams above them.

Next up for the Greens as they look to maintain their challenge for pole position is a visit from last year’s champions, sixth-placed Marr, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Their try-scorers at GHA’s Braidholm home ground were Ronan McKean, Dalton Redpath, Nicky Little, Callum Renwick and, right at the death, Connor Sutherland, with Kirk Ford adding three conversions and a penalty and the visitors also being awarded a 47th-minute penalty try.

GHA’s tries were scored by Amena Caqusau at the double and Chris Hyde, with the latter adding three conversions and a penalty.

Hawick head coach Matty Douglas was delighted to see his side pick up five points at GHA, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We’re really happy with that result. It’s a good five points on the road up in Glasgow.

“We know how tough a place GHA is to go to get a result, and they had a good game against Currie last week so they were coming into it with a lot of confidence.