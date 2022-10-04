Hawick only a point off top spot in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership after bonu-point win at GHA
Hawick’s unbeaten start to the new Tennent’s Premiership rugby season continues after they made it four wins out of four away to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians on Saturday.
Their 41-24 victory in Giffnock was also their second bonus-point win on the trot, keeping the fourth-placed Borderers, now on 20 points from five games, within a point of the three teams above them.
Next up for the Greens as they look to maintain their challenge for pole position is a visit from last year’s champions, sixth-placed Marr, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.
Their try-scorers at GHA’s Braidholm home ground were Ronan McKean, Dalton Redpath, Nicky Little, Callum Renwick and, right at the death, Connor Sutherland, with Kirk Ford adding three conversions and a penalty and the visitors also being awarded a 47th-minute penalty try.
GHA’s tries were scored by Amena Caqusau at the double and Chris Hyde, with the latter adding three conversions and a penalty.
Hawick head coach Matty Douglas was delighted to see his side pick up five points at GHA, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “We’re really happy with that result. It’s a good five points on the road up in Glasgow.
“We know how tough a place GHA is to go to get a result, and they had a good game against Currie last week so they were coming into it with a lot of confidence.
“To score 41 points away from home is a job well done, so, on the whole, we’re very happy with our performance and that leads into Marr next weekend at Mansfield Park. It’s going to be a cracking game.”