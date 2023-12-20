Hawick on top of rugby’s Scottish Premiership table going into 2024
Second-placed Marr were five points behind the Greens, currently on 61 points from 14 fixtures, going into their trip to Poynder Park on Saturday, so they were in with a chance of getting level on points with the table-toppers.
The South Ayrshire side had to settle for a try bonus point, however, as Kelso got the better of them by 48-24, leaving the defending champions four points clear of them with a game in hand.
The Greens are back in action away to third-placed Currie Chieftains on Saturday, January 6, with kick-off at Edinburgh’s Malleny Park at 2pm.
Hawick have only lost one of their 14 games to date this campaign, by 24-5 away to Marr in September, and even that unsuccessful away-day wasn’t all bad as head coach Matty Douglas reckons it acted as a springboard for their 12-game winning streak since, including a 21-15 victory over the Troon outfit at home at Mansfield Park in November.
“I’m chuffed with the season so far,” he told Borders Rugby TV.
“We had a blip at Marr and that probably was the best thing that could have happened to us, if I’m honest, as I think since then we’ve really kicked on and we’re probably playing a little bit better than we were last season.
“We’re in a great place and the Christmas break is a good time to get a bit of rest and we’ll crack on once we get into the new year.”