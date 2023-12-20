Hawick on top of rugby’s Scottish Premiership table going into 2024

​Hawick retain pole position in rugby’s Scottish Premiership going into 2024 despite not having a game at the weekend, and they’ve got Borders rivals Kelso to thank for keeping them clear of Marr at the top.

Lee Armstrong on the ball for Hawick during their 24-5 defeat at Marr in September (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

Second-placed Marr were five points behind the Greens, currently on 61 points from 14 fixtures, going into their trip to Poynder Park on Saturday, so they were in with a chance of getting level on points with the table-toppers.

The South Ayrshire side had to settle for a try bonus point, however, as Kelso got the better of them by 48-24, leaving the defending champions four points clear of them with a game in hand.

The Greens are back in action away to third-placed Currie Chieftains on Saturday, January 6, with kick-off at Edinburgh’s Malleny Park at 2pm.

Hawick have only lost one of their 14 games to date this campaign, by 24-5 away to Marr in September, and even that unsuccessful away-day wasn’t all bad as head coach Matty Douglas reckons it acted as a springboard for their 12-game winning streak since, including a 21-15 victory over the Troon outfit at home at Mansfield Park in November.

“I’m chuffed with the season so far,” he told Borders Rugby TV.

“We had a blip at Marr and that probably was the best thing that could have happened to us, if I’m honest, as I think since then we’ve really kicked on and we’re probably playing a little bit better than we were last season.