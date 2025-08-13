​Hawick Linden win their own rugby sevens tournament for second time

Hawick Linden celebrating winning their own sevens tournament on Saturday (Pic: Hawick Linden)

​Hawick Linden won their own rugby sevens tournament for only the second time on Saturday.

​The Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3 team’s firsts, captained by Liam Bouglas, fought back after going 14-5 down to beat charity side the Wannabes in 2025’s final by 46-14 to keep their trophy at their Volunteer Park home ground for the first time since 2015.

Making up the rest of their 12-strong squad were Tom and Matthew Huggan, Ryan Ali, Harley Bryson, Jack Wilson, Euan Wood, Damian Wargacki, Riley Muir, John Frew, Filip Kubicki and Logan Robertson.

Three teams pulling out the week before and four all together – Penicuik, Duns, Earlston and Hawick Harlequins – left only five competing, the hosts’ A and B teams, Haddington, Langholm and the Wannabes, leading to the competition being played in a round-robin format rather than two pools of four, as originally intended.

Linden A’s route to the final consisted of a 33-19 loss to the Wannabes and wins by 56-7 versus their B team, 22-19 against Haddington and 47-5 facing Langholm.

This year’s tournament was the sixth since the event’s launch in 2012 and only the second time it’s been held in consecutive years but the club are now hoping that it’s established itself as an annual calendar date.

The Wannabes were presented with a shield for finishing as runners-up and Haddington were given a glass for ending up third.

A spokesperson for the hosts posted: “Well done to our A team on a brilliant win over charity team the Wannabes in the final, lifting our home sevens trophy for the first time in a good few years.

“There will be more to follow to tomorrow.”