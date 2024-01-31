Hawick Linden through to second round of rugby’s national shield after knocking out Duns
That 38-14 knockout of the Dingers at Hawick’s Volunteer Park at the weekend followed victories home and away in Scottish East Region League Division 2, by 23-0 in November and 25-22 in September respectively.
Linden’s tries at the weekend were touched down by Aiden Fairbairn and Matthew Mallin at the double, plus Sean Tipping and Eli Hamilton, with Owain Gray adding three conversions and Mallin kicking another.
On the scoresheet for their visitors were Hamish McVie and Adam Davison, with Chip Brailsford adding two conversions.
Saturday’s tie also saw Conor Gracie make his 150th appearance for Linden, following on from Jordan White, now up to 157 games, doing likewise earlier in the season and Mallin, now on 110, Liam Sharkey, on 108, and head coach Simon Spalding, on 102, hitting their centuries.
Linden are now through to round two of the shield and their next opponents will be Langholm, also at home, on Saturday, February 17, with kick-off at 1.30pm.
Hawick Harlequins, given a first-round bye, are in second-round action then too, hosting Haddington at the same time.
Both have got league fixtures to follow, extending their seasons into the spring.
Quins are away to Duns on Saturday, March 30, with kick-off at 3pm, that fixture having been rescheduled from the start of December, and they’ll be looking for a winning double, having beaten the Dingers 81-12 on home turf at the end of September.
Further postponed games follow on Saturday, April 6, both at home and both kicking off at 3pm, for Linden versus Penicuik and Quins against Dalkeith.
Both reverse fixtures saw the Borderers end up losing out to their Midlothian opponents, Linden by 28-24 at the end of September and Quins by 72-6 seven days previously.
Quins go into that finale to the season sitting fifth in their eight-team table, on 24 points from 12 fixtures, with Linden second from bottom, on 15 from 13, and Duns bottom, on four from 13.