Hawick ​Linden through to second round of rugby’s national shield after knocking out Duns

Matthew Mallin getting a tackle in during Hawick Linden's 38-14 win at home to Duns at the town's Volunteer Park in round one of Scottish rugby's national shield on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​That 38-14 knockout of the Dingers at Hawick’s Volunteer Park at the weekend followed victories home and away in Scottish East Region League Division 2, by 23-0 in November and 25-22 in September respectively.

Linden’s tries at the weekend were touched down by Aiden Fairbairn and Matthew Mallin at the double, plus Sean Tipping and Eli Hamilton, with Owain Gray adding three conversions and Mallin kicking another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the scoresheet for their visitors were Hamish McVie and Adam Davison, with Chip Brailsford adding two conversions.

Ryan Ali on the ball during Hawick Linden's 38-14 win at home to Duns at the town's Volunteer Park in round one of Scottish rugby's national shield on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Saturday’s tie also saw Conor Gracie make his 150th appearance for Linden, following on from Jordan White, now up to 157 games, doing likewise earlier in the season and Mallin, now on 110, Liam Sharkey, on 108, and head coach Simon Spalding, on 102, hitting their centuries.

Linden are now through to round two of the shield and their next opponents will be Langholm, also at home, on Saturday, February 17, with kick-off at 1.30pm.

Hawick Harlequins, given a first-round bye, are in second-round action then too, hosting Haddington at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both have got league fixtures to follow, extending their seasons into the spring.

Sean Tipping in possession during Hawick Linden's 38-14 win at home to Duns at the town's Volunteer Park on Saturday in round one of Scottish rugby's national shield (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Quins are away to Duns on Saturday, March 30, with kick-off at 3pm, that fixture having been rescheduled from the start of December, and they’ll be looking for a winning double, having beaten the Dingers 81-12 on home turf at the end of September.

Further postponed games follow on Saturday, April 6, both at home and both kicking off at 3pm, for Linden versus Penicuik and Quins against Dalkeith.

Both reverse fixtures saw the Borderers end up losing out to their Midlothian opponents, Linden by 28-24 at the end of September and Quins by 72-6 seven days previously.