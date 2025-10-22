Hawick Linden keep up 100% start to rugby season away to Inverleith
Division three rivals Duns were also in the capital, losing 26-24 at Edinburgh Northern.
A division up, Earlston were beaten 40-15 at home by Edinburgh’s Corstorphine Cougars.
Fellow division two team Hawick Harlequins were due to hit the road to Edinburgh but their planned game away to basement side Royal High was called off as their hosts were unable to field a team.
Blindside flanker Tom Huggan got three tries for Linden, left-winger John Frew and full-back Jardine Vevers touched down twice each and lock and captain Aiden Fairbairn, inside-centre Luke Scott, tighthead prop Aiden Cannon and replacement Liam Bouglas also got on the scoresheet, with fly-half Riley Muir adding five conversions and Bouglas another two.
Inside-centre Harry Fuller, substitute Callum McNeill and fly-half Andrew Duff scored tries for Duns, with replacement Chip Brailsford adding two conversions and penalty and lock Callum Angus also converting.
Those results leave ’Quins third in division two, on 16 points from five fixtures, and Earlston fifth, on 15 from six.
This coming Saturday sees ’Quins away to fourth-placed Leith and Earlston hosting sixth-placed Forrester, both 3pm kick-offs.
Linden – still top of division three, on a 100% haul of 25 points from five fixtures – are away to fifth-placed Lismore this Saturday and that’s a 3pm kick-off too.
Duns – third in the table, with 21 points from six matches – host fourth-placed Trinity Academicals, also at 3pm.