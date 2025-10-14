​Hawick Linden and Duns stay level on points at top of table after fourth wins of current rugby season

​Linden, on a maximum haul of 20 points from four fixtures, take pole position by virtue of a points-scored difference seven better than that of the Dingers and they’ve also got a game in hand on them.

Head coach Simon Spalding’s league leaders are unbeaten since February after winning their final three games of last season and their first four of the new one, their latest victory being by 85-0 at home to Edinburgh’s bottom-of-the-table Caledonian Thebans at the weekend.

Richard Hume’s Duns also came up trumps against capital city opposition on Saturday, seeing off sixth-placed Edinburgh University Medics 48-22 on the road.

Linden’s tries against their visitors were scored by outside-centre Arran Common, left-winger John Frew and No 8 Ryan Ali at the double, along with full-back Jardine Vevers, Luke Scott, Harley Bryson, right-winger Logan Robertson, replacements Matthew Mallin and Ben Swailes and hooker Michael Boyle, the No 2’s being his first in 100 appearances for the club.

Fly-half Riley Muir kicked five conversions, Mallin three and Common two.

Making up the rest of Linden’s starting line-up, skippered by loosehead prop Aiden Fairbairn, were Ross Borthwick, Ryan Muir, Tom Macdonald, Jack Wilson, Harley Bryson and Liam Bouglas, with David Leitch, Conor Gracie, Euan Wiood, Harry Wilson and Michael Brownrigg as replacements.

Full-back Diezel Hume at the double, right-winger Fraser Thomson, hooker Tommy Duran, left-winger Sehb Kingerlee, scrum-half David Hutchison, inside-centre Harry Fuller and No 8 Liam Logie scored the Dingers’ tries at Edinburgh’s Peffermill playing fields, with lock Callum Angus converting four to take his points tally for the club past the century mark.

Also lining up for Duns, co-captained by Hutchison and openside flanker Scott Millar, were Jason Girdwood, Adam Davison, Ben Truman, Andrew Gray, Andrew Duff and Jamie Lynn, with Chip Brailsford, Lewis Hardie, Euan Rhind and David Cooper as substitutes.

A division up, Hawick Harlequins won 31-13 at home to Penicuik at Wilton Lodge Park, moving them up one place in the table to third, but Earlston lost out by 53-15 away to league leaders Livingston in West Lothian and they drop two spots to fourth.

Five fixtures into the season, head coach Neil Douglas’s ’Quins are level with second-placed Corstorphine on 16 points, having played one match more, and Cammy Hill’s Earlston are on 15.

Hooker Jack Brown, loosehead prop Liam Graham, No 8 Steven Mabon, blindside flanker Murray Renwick and left-winger Scott Young scored a try each for Harlequins, with right-winger Adam Hall adding three conversions.

Earlston’s try-scorers were scrum-half Jimmy Coull and left-winger Thomas Richardson, with a penalty and conversion being added by tighthead prop Ollie Smith.

This coming Saturday sees Linden, Duns and ’Quins on the road to the capital to face Inverleith, Edinburgh Northern and Royal High respectively and Earlston at home to Corstorphine, all 3pm kick-offs.

