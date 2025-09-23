Hawick Linden and Duns given byes in rugby’s east bowl after call-offs

Duns beating Caledonian Thebans 112-0 at home at Castle Park a week ago on Saturday (Photo: Stuart Fenwick)

​Hawick Linden and Duns have both been given byes to this rugby season’s Scottish east bowl semi-finals after their prospective opponents pulled out of scheduled last-eight ties on Saturday.

​Both were due to play at home at the weekend, Linden against Edinburgh University Medics and the Dingers versus another capital city side in the form of Lismore.

Theirs were among three quarter-finals called off because visiting sides were unable to muster teams, the other being one for Edinburgh Northern at home to Inverleith.

The only one of Saturday’s quarter-finals to go ahead was a 42-5 victory for Trinity Academicals away to fellow Edinburgh outfit Caledonian Thebans, beaten 112-0 away to Duns seven days earlier in Arnold Clark East Region League Division 3.

This season’s semis take place on Saturday, November 15, with kick-offs at 2pm, and they see Linden away to Trinity and Duns at home to Northern at Castle Park.

Linden and Duns are back on league duty this coming Saturday and they’ll both be hitting the road, the former to upcoming bowl opposition Trinity and the latter to Inverleith.

Both of those games kick off at 3pm and the division’s two sets of Borderers go into them sitting in the top half of the table, Linden in pole position, on a 100% return of ten points from two fixtures, and Duns fourth, on five points from two matches.

The Dingers are one of three teams on five points, along with fifth-placed Lismore and sixth-placed Trinity. Inverleith are bottom of the table with minus-three points.