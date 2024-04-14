Hawick into final of rugby’s Scottish cup after 16-3 last-four knockout of Currie Chieftains

That takes place at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, April 27, with kick-off at 7.15pm, and the Greens will be up against either Marr or Edinburgh Academical.

The capital side host the Troon team this coming Saturday to decide which of them will challenge the defending cup-holders.

The Borderers put aside their off-field upheaval, prior head coach Matty Douglas having quit earlier this month after being told his contract wouldn’t be renewed for next season, to notch up a 16-3 last-four knockout of Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains at home at Mansfield Park.

That victory, following on from securing this season’s Border League title, keeps Hawick on track for a treble as they’ve also got a Scottish Premiership play-off final, hosting Currie again, to come, on Saturday, May 4, with kick-off at 2pm.

That’s their second play-off final hosting Currie on the bounce after edging them out 21-18 last March to land their first premiership title since 2002.

It was their second success against the Edinburgh outfit this season, having beaten them 35-13 at home in September prior to a 24-24 draw on the road in January in the premiership.

It got Graham Hogg’s three matches as interim head coach, with Scott MacLeod and Roddy Deans as assistants, off to a winning start and he’ll be hoping to keep that up to retain both the cup and league trophy at Mansfield Park.

Hooker Fraser Renwick scored both Hawick’s tries, neither being converted, against head coach Mark Cairns’ visitors and full-back Kirk Ford kicked two penalties.

Currie’s only contribution to the scoreline was a drop goal by fly-half Callum Beckett.

Home captain Shawn Muir was delighted to see his club garner attention for their playing after weeks of off-field controversy, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “I’d be lying if I said it’s not been tough, with everything’s that’s been going on and all the stuff on social media and that.

“It’s been hard but we’re a tight-knit group and we put that to the back of our minds and we’re hell-bent on defending the two trophies we won last year and that’s our main concern. What happens in the background is just noise to us.

“We’re out there to play for our club and that’s the most important thing.”

Hawick’s 31-13 cup final win against Marr in the capital last year was their third – and first since 2002 – and if they can repeat that fear later this month, they’ll be the joint most successful side in the 28-year history of the competition, along with along with Boroughmuir, Heriot’s, Melrose and Ayr.

