Hawick hoping to match their class of 2002 at rugby’s Scottish cup final at weekend

Hawick head coach Matty Douglas (Pic: Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

It will also give the two-time winners a chance to make amends for their last cup final, a 55-17 thumping by Boroughmuir for a side featuring present head coach Matty Douglas and veteran player Shawn Muir in 2015.

This year’s final between the Borderers and Marr kicks off at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium at 6pm on Saturday and Douglas is backing his side to rise to the occasion and follow in the footsteps of Hawick’s class of 2002, 20-17 victors against Glasgow Hawks, rather than their successors 13 years later, but to do so, they’ll have to up their game, he says.

“Marr are a top-quality outfit but the club are working really hard,” he told Borders Rugby TV. “We’ve already got buses getting booked and there’s a lot of interest, so hopefully we can get a big support.

“I remember the last time I played there it was a great occasion, and I think me and Shawn Muir are the only players from that 2015 cup final that are still in or around the squad.

“It’s a great occasion for our younger players and they thoroughly deserve the opportunity to play there.

“It would be the icing on the cake if we could do the cup and league double that we’ve not done in 21 years, but we’re going to have to improve in our performance, I would say.

“It’s going to be a great occasion and the boys are already buzzing for it, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Hawick’s route to this weekend’s final comprised a 34-7 first-round win at home to Jed-Forest in February, 23-12 victory at Edinburgh Academical in round two in March, quarter-final bye against Glasgow High Kelvinside at the start of April and 34-16 semi-final success away to Glasgow Hawks in mid-April.