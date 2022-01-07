Hawick hoping to do double against Hawks in rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership

Gareth Welsh on the ball for Hawick, with Stuart Graham in support, against Glasgow Hawks at Mansfield Park in October (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Greens’ trip to Balgray Stadium is the sport’s only top-tier fixture going ahead this weekend after all the other clubs in the division took up the Scottish Rugby Union’s offer this week of a dispensation to postpone games as part of nationwide efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Douglas is confident that’s not necessary in Hawick’s case, however, as he believes they’re already doing all they can to minimise the risk of infection.

“Obviously, there’s been a lot of speculation with a lot of postponements due to Covid, but we’ve worked very closely with Hawks this week to ensure this game goes ahead,” he told Borders Rugby TV.

“Both teams are keen to play and, touch wood, there’s no Covid cases in the squad.

“We’ve played with Covid all through the season so we’ve had precautions in place since week one so we feel we’re ready to play and so are they, so that’s why we’ve taken the decision to keep playing, and the players are at the front of that decision. They decided that they wanted to go as well.

“We’re trying to look after them as best as possible, and obviously they want to play. They’ve had a tough two years so we’re back and looking forward to the trip.”

Hawick beat the Glaswegians 14-10 in the reverse fixture at home at Mansfield Park at the start of October and will be hoping to get the better of them again, said Douglas.

His side – out of action since a 24-22 home win against Edinburgh Academical on Saturday, December 11 – are currently third in the table with 47 points from 13 games, 11 behind table-topping Currie Chieftains but 15 more than their hosts tomorrow, though Hawks have a game in hand.

“Everybody’s looking forward to the game on Saturday,” he said.

“It’ll be a tough one after the Christmas break and it’s third against fifth, both fighting for a play-off spot, so we know exactly what’s coming and we’re going to have to be at the top of our game away from home to pick up any points.”