​Hawick heading back to capital to take on Currie Chieftains in rugby’s Scottish Premiership a week after call-off

​Hawick are hoping to get third time lucky away to Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains this coming Saturday in rugby’s Scottish Premiership.

Hawick captain Shawn Muir on the ball during their 35-13 home win against Currie Chieftains in September (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

​That fixture, kicking off at 2pm, has been rescheduled after being called off twice due to the capital side’s Malleny Park pitch being frozen, first at the beginning of December and again, at two hours’ notice with the Greens already en route for Balerno, on Saturday gone.

It’ll be head coach Matty Douglas’s side’s first match for over a month, their last outing having been a 59-12 derby victory at home to Jed-Forest back on Saturday, December 9.

They go into it four points clear of Marr at the top of the premiership table, with 61 points from 14 fixtures, but their hosts this weekend aren’t far behind, sitting third on 56 points from 14 matches.

Currie could potentially leapfrog their visitors into pole position with a bonus-point win but Hawick will be out to keep hold of top spot by notching up a winning double, having won the reverse fixture at Mansfield Park at the end of September by 35-13.

The Greens’ tries that day were scored by Andrew Mitchell, Fraser Renwick, Charlie Welsh and captain Shawn Muir, with Kirk Ford adding three conversions and three penalties and Chieftains captain Jamie Forbes scoring and converting one try and kicking two penalties.