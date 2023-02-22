Hawick head coach Matty Douglas tells of pride at finishing regular season on top of rugby’s Tennent’s Premiership table

Hawick beating Marr 29-10 in Troon in January (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

There’s one game of the regular season to go for the Greens, playing in red at the weekend to avoid a strip clash with their visitors, now relegated to Tennent’s National League Division 1, but, with 75 points from 17 fixtures, they’re out of reach of second-placed Currie Chieftains, the Edinburgh side being eight points adrift of them.

That last match is away to Glasgow Hawks this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, but, despite it being a dead rubber, Hawick will be looking to keep up their unbeaten run this season to maintain momentum going into the premiership’s play-off semi-finals.

Theirs is at home at Mansfield Park to Marr on Saturday, March 4, with kick-off at 3pm, and Currie will be hosting Edinburgh Academical at the same time in the other semi.

That last-four face-off is a reverse of the semi last year that saw Hawick lose 17-10 in Troon, with Marr going on to beat Currie 36-25 in the final to clinch the title.

Hawick have got the better of the South Ayrshire side in both their meetings this season, though – by 29-10 away in January and 20-3 at home in October – so they’ll be hoping to pull off a hat-trick against them next month with home advantage in their favour.

The hosts’ tries on Saturday were scored by Fraser Renwick and Andrew Mitchell, with Kirk Ford adding a conversion and a penalty.

Archie Falconer scored GHA’s only try, with Chris Hyde converting and also kicking two penalties.

Greens head coach Matt Douglas was delighted to secure pole position, telling Borders Rugby TV: “To finish top of the league is a massive, massive bonus for us.

“The last time Hawick finished a season top of the league was 20-odd years ago.

“It was a massive effort from the boys and I couldn’t be any prouder of the work they put in.

“We just need to keep going. We go into the play-offs in a couple of weeks.

“We’ve got a massive month and we maybe need to look at things, but we’ll be ready for Marr here.