Hawick Harlequins on course for second-placed finish in rugby’s Arnold Clark East Region League Division 2

​That 36-12 victory in the capital leaves the Borderers on 32 points from nine fixtures, 23 behind table-toppers Dunbar, their next opponents.

A win at home to the East Lothian outfit on Saturday, March 1, with kick-off at 3pm, would keep the title race going until the end of next month but Quins would be reliant on Penicuik pulling off an upset away to Dunbar on the 29th to hold out even the slenderest mathematical hope of overtaking the league leaders, currently on 55 points from a dozen fixtures.

Harlequins’ try-scorers at the weekend were No 8 Ricki Kiore, left-winger Nathan Murray, replacement Greg Allan, right-winger Fraser Casson and outside-centre Rory Stanger, with full-back Adam Hall adding four conversions and a penalty.

Quins captain Liam Graham was proud of the performance put in by his side against fifth-placed Royal High, telling Borders Rugby TV afterwards: “Going up to Royal High we always knew was going to be a difficult task against a very strong, physical side but in the first half we probably played our best rugby of the season and finished the game there and then really.

“Scoring 33 points in the first half is something we can look back on at the end of the season and be quite proud of.

“Going up there and playing as well as we did in that first half, I don’t think anybody really expected it.

“We can look back on it as a very good win for us.”

