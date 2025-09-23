Hawick Harlequins into round two of rugby’s national shield but Earlston go out

Fly-half Cian Riddell in action for Hawick Harlequins during their 12-10 win away to Langholm on Saturday (Photo: Sel Messer)

​Hawick Harlequins are through to round two of this rugby season’s Scottish national shield after edging out Langholm 12-10 away on Saturday.

Their ​Arnold Clark East Regional League Division 2 rivals Earlston went out at the first time of asking, however, losing their round-one tie away to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Wanderers by 33-26.

Harlequins, now the Borders’ last men standing in the competition, are away to Midlothian’s Dalkeith in round two on Saturday, November 1, with kick-off at 1.30pm.

Their away-day in Dumfries and Galloway and Earlston’s knockout in the capital were among only nine of 17 first-round ties scheduled for Saturday to go ahead, the other eight being called off because of teams withdrawing.

’Quins’ points all came from penalties kicked by scrum-half Adam Hall, the last of them right at the death with the visitors trailing 10-9 at that point.

Openside flanker Ellis Dirom scored a try for their hosts, with fly-half Callum Jeffrey adding a conversion and penalty.

Earlston’s tries, three of them cponverted by tighthead prop Ollie Smith, were scored by loosehead prop Nathan Chisholm, blindside flanker Dylan Riddell and replacements Allan Frame and Sam Craig.

Touching down for their hosts were Steven Ketchen and Aaron Martin at the double and David Smith.

Away-days in Edinburgh on league duty await ’Quins and Earlston this coming Saturday, to Forrester and Royal High respectively, both 3pm kick-offs.

Two rounds into the new season, Earlston are third, on nine points, and Harlequins fifth, on six.