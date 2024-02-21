Hawick Harlequins into round three of rugby’s Scottish national shield but Hawick Linden go out

​That 50-19 win at home at Wilton Lodge Park earns Quins a trip to Edinburgh to take on Scottish East Region League Division 1 side Broughton, 34-10 victors at Leith at the weekend, on Saturday, March 2, with kick-off at 3pm.

Finlay Douglas and Liam Smith scored two tries each for Quins, with Steven Mabon, Kieran Dunbar and Nathan Murray also touching down.

Adam Hall converted all but one of those seven tries and also kicked a penalty.

A similar scoreline of 50-16 was recorded in Hawick Linden’s second-round tie at home to Langholm at Volunteer Park but it went the way of their visitors from Dumfries and Galloway.

Dominik Kubicki got Linden’s only touchdown, becoming, at the age of 46, their oldest try-scorer ever, and Owain Gray kicked three penalties and a conversion.

Linden aren’t in action again until a Scottish East Region League Division 2 fixture at home to Penicuik on Saturday, April 6.

1 . Hawick Harlequins v Haddington Liam Smith on the ball during Hawick Harlequins' 50-19 home victory against Haddington on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

2 . Hawick Harlequins v Haddington Hawick Harlequins making a tackle during their 50-19 home victory against Haddington on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

3 . Hawick Harlequins v Haddington Fergus Bell in action during Hawick Harlequins' 50-19 home victory against Haddington on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales

4 . Hawick Harlequins v Haddington Finlay Douglas on the attack, supported by Adam Hall, during Hawick Harlequins' 50-19 home victory against Haddington on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland) Photo: Brian Sutherland Photo Sales