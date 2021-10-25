Hawick happy to be party-poopers and spoil Musselburgh's centenary celebrations

Currie Chieftains' DJ Innes on the ball against Jed-Forest at Riverside Park on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Their East Lothian hosts had been hoping to mark their centenary with a result worth celebrating, but the Greens had no qualms about being party-poopers, prevailing 49-26.

Selkirk were also on the road, losing 40-26 at Glasgow Hawks despite fighting their way back from being 33-0 down at the interval, and Jed-Forest lost too, going down 35-17 at home to Currie Chieftains.

Morgan Tait and Kirk Ford both scored two tries for Hawick against Musselburgh, with Bailey Donaldson, Ronan McKean and Shawn Muir supplying the others. Ford also contributed four conversions and a penalty.

Jed-Forest's Lewis Young making a break against Currie Chieftains (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick head coach Matty Douglas was delighted by that continued upturn in his sides’ fortunes away from their Mansfield Park home ground, telling Borders Rugby TV: “Obviously I’m really happy to be away from home and get five points.

“I thought we were really dominant in the first half and second half but, at the same time, we’ve probably given them 20-odd points.

“We were delighted with the win. It keeps us ticking over, and we’ve got a massive game at Mansfield against Marr next week and that’s probably a stepping stone we needed for that.

“Our performance was up there with our best of the season, so I’m really happy.

Hawick getting to grips with Musselburgh on Saturday (Pic: Shona Stott/2S Photography)

“We know what Marr are like. Marr and Currie are probably the two top teams in the league, and Marr are coming to Mansfield, so we have to make it a tougher place for teams to come. We’ll have to be there for 80 minutes to get a result.”

Gregor Tait, Danny Owenson and Michael Maltman at the double were the hosts’ try-scorers, with Owenson adding three conversions and a penalty.

Robert Cook, Jack Hamilton, Bruce Riddell and Scott McClymont scored tries for Selkirk in Glasgow, earning a bonus point, with Scott Clark converting three of them.

“It was obviously disappointing to get off to such a poor start, but all credit to the boys for coming out after the break and turning things around,” said team manager Tom Ramage.

“It will definitely give everyone a lift as we prepare for this weekend’s vital match against Aberdeen Grammar.”

Clark Skeldon and Lewis Young scored tries at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park against Currie Chieftains, with a penalty try taking the hosts’ tally to 17.

Jed head coach Scott Tomlinson believes there are positives to be taken from his team’s home defeat, saying: “I thought we played some really good rugby. I thought we made some great line breaks. We probably just didn’t stay as connected as I’d have liked to finish those tries off.

“A couple of little mistakes cost us dear in the end.

"They’ve got a very good stand-off in Gregor Hunter who can pin us down in that bottom corner, and we had to play some tremendous rugby to get out of that corner at times.