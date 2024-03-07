Hawick given bye to last eight after Scottish cup tie against Glasgow Accies called off

Hawick players celebrating winning rugby's 2023 Scottish cup last May by beating Marr 31-13 at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group/SRU)

That cancellation means the Scottish Premiership table-topping Greens get a bye to the competition’s quarter-finals and will begin their defence of a trophy they won for the third time last year away to Scottish National League Division 1 side Dundee on Saturday, March 16, with kick-off at 3pm.

A spokesperson for the Mansfield Park club said: “Unfortunately, we have been informed by Glasgow Accies that, due to a significant number of injuries, they are unable to raise a team to play us at New Anniesland on Saturday and thus fulfil our first-round Scottish cup tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We therefore receive a bye and look forward to the Saturday after and a trip to the banks of the Tay to face Dundee in the second round.”

Hawick’s 31-13 victory against Marr at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium last May landed them the cup for the first time since 2002 and third time all told, their other win having been in its inaugural 1996 final.