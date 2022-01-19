Hawick, Gala and Melrose semi-junior rugby sides through to national competition semi-finals

Peebles Colts beating Jed Thistle 33-14 (Photo: Stephen Mathison)

Hawick beat Biggar Colts 26-13 away in their national youth cup quarter-final to set up a home semi-final against West of Scotland on Saturday, January 29.

Gala and Melrose also progressed to the national youth shield’s semis after beating Dunfermline 80-0 and Deeside/Garioch 40-15 respectively, both away.

Gala play Dumfries Saints and Melrose play Whitecraigs on the 29th too, both at home.

Kelso Harlequins went out of the cup after losing 19-16 at home to Stirling County.

Only one game went ahead in the league and it saw Peebles Colts beating Jed Thistle 33-14 at home.

That result leaves Peebles fourth in the 12-team league with 18 points from 16 games and Jed second bottom with two points after 17 matches.

Hawick remain top of the table with a 100% haul of 32 points from 16 games.

Hawick Youth knocking Biggar Colts out of rugby's under-18s cup on Saturday (Photo: Nigel Pacey)

Gala are second with 26 points from 16 games and Melrose third with 22 from 15.