Hawick, Gala and Melrose semi-junior rugby sides through to national competition semi-finals
Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League sides Hawick Youth, Gala Wanderers and Melrose Wasps are all through to the next round of their national competitions.
Hawick beat Biggar Colts 26-13 away in their national youth cup quarter-final to set up a home semi-final against West of Scotland on Saturday, January 29.
Gala and Melrose also progressed to the national youth shield’s semis after beating Dunfermline 80-0 and Deeside/Garioch 40-15 respectively, both away.
Gala play Dumfries Saints and Melrose play Whitecraigs on the 29th too, both at home.
Kelso Harlequins went out of the cup after losing 19-16 at home to Stirling County.
Only one game went ahead in the league and it saw Peebles Colts beating Jed Thistle 33-14 at home.
That result leaves Peebles fourth in the 12-team league with 18 points from 16 games and Jed second bottom with two points after 17 matches.
Hawick remain top of the table with a 100% haul of 32 points from 16 games.
Gala are second with 26 points from 16 games and Melrose third with 22 from 15.