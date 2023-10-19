Hawick forced to ring changes but still come up trumps against Musselburgh to keep title bid on track

Captain Shawn Muir on the ball during Hawick's 27-25 win at home to Musselburgh in rugby's Scottish Premiership on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

No fewer than five first-team regulars were ruled out of the Greens’ seventh game of the current Scottish Premiership rugby season by attendance at a wedding and others were away on holiday or injured.

Those absences forced head coach Matty Douglas to field a much-changed line-up at Mansfield Park and the result too was a far cry from the 55-5 thumping handed out to the East Lothian outfit in the equivalent fixture last season in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win’s a win, though, and Saturday’s result keeps second-placed Hawick’s defence of their title on track, though table-toppers Marr’s 34-28 victory at home to fourth-placed Currie Chieftains means they’ve still got their noses in front for now.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Zealander Dan Brooker in possession during Hawick's 27-25 win at home to Musselburgh in rugby's Scottish Premiership on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

Hawick are on 27 points from seven fixtures, three shy of the league leaders and two ahead of third-placed Heriot’s Blues, their next opponents, with Currie on 22 points but with a game in hand on all three teams above them.

Their director of rugby, Gary Muir, was heartened by the determination his side’s reshuffled line-up displayed in coming from behind repeatedly – trailing 5-0 early on, 10-20 at the break, then 21-25 – to grind out a result, largely thanks to the 17 points delivered by the boot of full-back Kirk Ford but was frustrated at seeing them give themselves a succession of mountains to climb to claim their sixth win of the campaign.

“Saturday’s game versus Musselburgh was a little too close for comfort,” he told us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot has been made of the number of individuals we had missing but that is not an excuse we are looking to use as every player at the club, in our opinion, is ready to play first-XV rugby.

Jae Linton on the attack during Hawick's 27-25 win at home to Musselburgh in rugby's Scottish Premiership on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

“Musselburgh were a good, well-organised team and were not scared to come at us, but despite not being at our best, we ground out the win.”

Hawick host Heriot’s, 26-13 victors at Selkirk at the weekend, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, venues having been switched at the Edinburgh team’s request.

The Greens beat the Goldenacre outfit home and away last season, by 52-21 last September and 27-12 in January and Muir wants to see them keep up those winning ways this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our coaches and players have analysed areas we can improve and have set about putting it right this weekend versus Heriot’s,” he said.

Andrew Mitchell on the charge during Hawick's 27-25 win at home to Musselburgh in rugby's Scottish Premiership on Saturday (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

“Heriot’s will be a different test as we know Phil Smith likes his team to throw the ball about and play an attractive brand of rugby.

“However, if we perform to our best, we should be on the right end of the result come 5pm on Saturday.”

The hosts’ tries were scored by captain Shawn Muir and centre Andrew Mitchell, with Ford kicking one conversion and no fewer than five penalties.