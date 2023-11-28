Hawick Force within a single point of winning revived Border junior rugby league

​Hawick Force are within a single point of winning the revived Border junior rugby league and it could come as soon as this Friday at home to second-from-bottom Peebles Reds.

Justin Tait on the ball for Hawick Force during their 66-17 win at home at Mansfield Park last Friday to Gala A (Photo: Malcolm Grant)

​Force currently top the six-team table, with 36 points from eight fixtures and two left to play, but they’re eight points clear of second-placed Gala A’s tally of 28 from eight so they don’t even need a win or draw this week as a try or losing bonus point would secure the title.

Last Friday’s 66-17 win for Hawick’s reserves at home to Gala was one of two games played that night, the other being a 65-10 victory for Kelso Sharks hosting Peebles.

Force’s penultimate fixture at home to Reds, with kick-off at 7pm, is one of three lined up for this week.

The others see Selkirk A hosting Melrose Storm on Thursday, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and Gala away to Kelso Sharks on Friday, with kick-off half an hour later.

Going into that hat-trick of fixtures, Storm are third in the standings, on 24 points from eight matches; Sharks fourth, on 22 from seven; and the Souters bottom, with eight from seven.

The following Friday, December 8, sees Storm host Force, with kick-off at 7.30pm, and Selkirk are at home to Kelso the day after at 2pm.

That leaves only one further fixture to fulfil, a trip to Selkirk for Peebles on Thursday, December 14, with kick-off at 7.30pm.