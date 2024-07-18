Hawick Force to begin defence of rugby’s first Border junior league title for 14 years at home to Selkirk’s reserves

Hawick Force players celebrating winning the revived Border junior league in December (Pic: Hawick RFC)

Fixtures for next rugby season’s Border junior league are out now and they’ll see Hawick Force begin their defence of that competition’s first title since 2010 at home at Mansfield Park to Selkirk A.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s one of three games making up the coming campaign’s opening fixture card on Friday, September 6, all kicking off at 7.30pm.

The others are trips to Gala A at Netherdale for Peebles Reds and to Kelso Sharks at Poynder Park for Melrose Storm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greens’ second string won the corresponding home games against Selkirk’s reserves by 34-0 last September, going on to do the double against them with a 59-10 victory at Philiphaugh in November.

Gala A and Peebles also started last season together at Netherdale, that meeting yielding a 28-21 win for the hosts at the end of last August, with the Galashiels side proceeding to notch up a winning double at the Gytes in October with a 29-19 scoreline.

Storm won at Sharks last time round, by 22-13 in September but lost the reverse fixture at home in November by 29-14.

Fixture card No 2 of next term – for Friday, September 13 – sees Melrose, Peebles and the Souters at home to Gala at the Greenyards, Hawick at the Gytes and Jed-Forest A at Philiphaugh respectively, all 7.30pm kick-offs too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jed, the Souters and Reds are away, respectively, to Gala, Sharks and Storm the Friday after, September 20, also at 7.30pm.

That months final fixture list, for Friday the 27th, will see Force on the road at Jed, Sharks at Peebles and Gala at Selkirk.

The reserves’ league’s upcoming season is due to conclude, weather permitting, on Friday, December 6, with Sharks, Storm and Peebles at home to Gala, Force and Jed respectively.

See also …