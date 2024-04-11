Hawick Force do double with Border junior league cup final win against Souters

Hat-trick hero Gary Lowrie on the attack during Hawick Force's 50-29 Border junior league cup final victory over Selkirk A at Hawick's Volunteer Park on Friday (Pic: Malcolm Grant)

On the scoresheet for Matt Landels’ Force team were openside flanker Gary Lowrie with a hat-trick, lock Hughie Donaldson, loosehead prop Tom Hope, replacement No 8 Glen Welsh, fly-half Cian Riddell and right-winger Finlay Douglas with tries, five of them converted by inside centre Bailey Donaldson.

The Souters’ try-scorers were replacement Frazer Anderson at the double, left-winger Archie Penman, outside centre Callum McNeill and No 8 Robert Cook, with fly-half Cameron Easson and full-back Alan Rutter adding a conversion apiece.

That was Force’s second win of the competition against the Souters’ reserves as they also beat them 31-14 at home at the start of March, following on from victories at the double in the revived junior league – by 59-10 away in November and 34-0 at home in September – on their way to securing the title.

Making up the rest of Force’s starting XV, captained by Sam Frizzel, were Ryan Purvis, James Delaney, Sean McMichan, Deaglan Lightfoot, Ryan Ali, Murray Renwick, Ruaridh MacLeod and Liam Graham, with Nathan Murray, Grant Huggan, Justin Tait, Owain Gray, Eli Hamilton and Lewis Crowford as additional replacements.