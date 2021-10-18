Hawick Force beaten at home by Jed-Forest's reserves

Jamie Hynd on the ball for Jed-Forest A against Hawick Force on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That win against Hawick Force sees Jed-Forest A sitting in seventh place in Tennent’s East Reserve League Division 1 with 16 points from six games.

Hawick are in fifth place in the 10-team table with 19 points from seven games.

The region’s other team in the league, Selkirk A, remain rooted to bottom spot, with six points from five games, after being beaten 53-0 by Edinburgh Academical at home at the weekend.