Hawick Force beaten at home by Jed-Forest's reserves
Jed-Forest’s first XV might have lost out at Hawick on Saturday, but their reserves salvaged a bit of pride for the town with a 33-17 victory.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 9:19 am
That win against Hawick Force sees Jed-Forest A sitting in seventh place in Tennent’s East Reserve League Division 1 with 16 points from six games.
Hawick are in fifth place in the 10-team table with 19 points from seven games.
The region’s other team in the league, Selkirk A, remain rooted to bottom spot, with six points from five games, after being beaten 53-0 by Edinburgh Academical at home at the weekend.
Jed-Forest A are at home to Currie Chieftains A this coming Saturday, but Hawick and Selkirk are both away, at Musselburgh and Stewart’s Melville respectively.