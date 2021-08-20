Hawick Festival of Rugby highlights depth of talent in town at various ages

The Richard Wilkinson Cup (Wilko) Memorial Trophy won by Peebles U16s captain Kell Maciver
Last weekend’s three-day spectacular celebrating local talent and grass-roots rugby included Teri Touches and Hawick Youth contests for U16s and U18s, as well as the principal event – Hawick’s round of the Kings of the 7s tournament.
Selkirk Youth Club winners (all pictures by Bill McBurnie)
Robbie Nicol gets into the spirit of Teri Touch at Mansfield Park
Stefan Laidlaw on the run at the Teri Touch rugby
Under 16s Selkirk Youth winners
Enthusiasts who were keen to experience the Teri Touch rugby as part of the Hawick festival
Selkirk U18s captain Finlay Whillans proudly holding the winners' cup at Hawick
The Vet Warriors handled things well enough to be declared the winning team at the Teri Touch
Peebles' U16 line-up won the Richard Wilkinson Cup (Wilko) Memorial Trophy