Hawick drawn against Jed-Forest in first round of rugby's Scottish Cup next year

Tom Huggan making his debut for Hawick during their 53-12 Skelly Cup victory against Jed-Forest in February (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Greens are lined up to host Jed at Mansfield Park on Saturday, February 4, for an all-Tennent’s Premiership derby tie in the cup’s first round.

Hawick won both of their premiership games against the Jedburgh side last season, 34-10 away at Riverside Park in January and 24-7 at home in October last year. They also beat them 53-12 at home in the Border League in February, winning the Skelly Cup.

Along with Tennent’s National League Division 1’s Gala, set to welcome the premiership’s Glasgow Hawks to Netherdale, they’re the Borders’ only teams in action that weekend, all the others having been given byes to the second round, to be contested on Saturday, March 25.

That weekend will see Melrose at Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains, Selkirk hosting Musselburgh or Highland, Hawick or Jed-Forest away to Edinburgh Academical, Kelso hosting Biggar or Heriot’s Blues and Gala, if they progress, away to Dundee.

