Hawick's Mansfield Park rugby ground being covered up this week ahead of Saturday's Tennent's Premiership play-off final (Pic: Hawick RFC)

Head coach Matty Douglas’s Greens side are lined up to host Edinburgh’s Currie Chieftains at Mansfield Park this Saturday, March 11, with kick-off at 3pm, but officials there fear the current cold snap could thwart their efforts to secure their 13th premiership title and first since 2002.

Snow is forecast through to Sunday and temperatures are expected to drop as low as -5C overnight tomorrow, raising doubts as to whether 2023’s play-off final can go ahead.

Club officials are eager to see the show go on, however, as a six-week wait looks to be in prospect if it doesn’t, Saturday, April 22, having been suggested as a standby date for rescheduling.In a bid to avert the threat of being kept on tenterhooks for a month and a half, they’re calling on townsfolk to assist in their efforts to ensure the pitch is playable come Saturday, but an early start will be involved.

A club spokesperson said: “As you will have seen, there has been a huge effort this week to get Mansfield Park covered to protect it from the frost and give us the best possible chance of getting the premiership final played on Saturday.“We now need your help. Can anyone who is able make their way down to Mansfield Park on Saturday at 7.30am to help clear tyres and take covers off the pitch.“It shouldn't take more than a couple of hours and it will let our groundsman then get the pitch marked out.“It doesn’t matter how little or long you can spare, it would be greatly appreciated. Thanks to everyone in advance.”Hawick are hoping to make home advantage count as they seek to consolidate their status as the most successful team in the history of the premiership, their 12 wins to date being two ahead of second-best Melrose, and are calling for a sizeable turnout to cheer their players on.

Their spokesperson added: “There was a tremendous atmosphere at last Saturday’s semi-final against Marr and we are hoping to get an even better crowd this Saturday.

“The crowd certainly played their part in the victory and the team were very conscious of the vociferous support they were receiving. The same again this week, please."

Membership cards are not valid for the final, with admission costing £12 or £8 for concessions.

Primary and S1 or S2 pupils bearing banners saying ‘c’mon, Hawick’ or wearing green clothing or school rugby jerseys will be admitted free and accompanying adults will get in cut-price for £4, as was the case for Saturday gone’s 18-6 play-off semi-final victory versus Marr.