Scotland winger Darcy Graham, out with a hip injury since Scotland’s 36-14 loss to Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in France on October 7, and a subsequent knee operation, is set to make his long awaited debut for Edinburgh against Castres in the Challenge Cup this Saturday.

Darcy Graham at Edinburgh training on Tuesday (Pic Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

Hawick-born Graham, 26, is very much in head coach Sean Everitt’s selection plans for this weekend’s home match at the Hive Stadium.

"Darcy was probably one of the best wingers at the World Cup," Everitt told the BBC. "He's really dangerous on attack, but he also brings a lot of experience into our backfield, and without Blair (Kinghorn) being there, he adds to our backfield cover and leadership.

"He will be involved on the weekend, just a matter of how and when."