Hawick-born rugby star Darcy Graham is set to make his Edinburgh debut this weekend says head coach Sean Everitt
Hawick-born Graham, 26, is very much in head coach Sean Everitt’s selection plans for this weekend’s home match at the Hive Stadium.
"Darcy was probably one of the best wingers at the World Cup," Everitt told the BBC. "He's really dangerous on attack, but he also brings a lot of experience into our backfield, and without Blair (Kinghorn) being there, he adds to our backfield cover and leadership.
"He will be involved on the weekend, just a matter of how and when."
The capital side are looking to get back on track after suffering a 31-18 loss to Clermont last weekend, which was their heaviest defeat of the season so far.