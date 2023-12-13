News you can trust since 1855
Hawick-born rugby star Darcy Graham is set to make his Edinburgh debut this weekend says head coach Sean Everitt

Scotland winger Darcy Graham, out with a hip injury since Scotland’s 36-14 loss to Ireland at the Rugby World Cup in France on October 7, and a subsequent knee operation, is set to make his long awaited debut for Edinburgh against Castres in the Challenge Cup this Saturday.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 13th Dec 2023, 14:32 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 14:34 GMT
Darcy Graham at Edinburgh training on Tuesday (Pic Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)Darcy Graham at Edinburgh training on Tuesday (Pic Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)
Darcy Graham at Edinburgh training on Tuesday (Pic Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

Hawick-born Graham, 26, is very much in head coach Sean Everitt’s selection plans for this weekend’s home match at the Hive Stadium.

"Darcy was probably one of the best wingers at the World Cup," Everitt told the BBC. "He's really dangerous on attack, but he also brings a lot of experience into our backfield, and without Blair (Kinghorn) being there, he adds to our backfield cover and leadership.

"He will be involved on the weekend, just a matter of how and when."

The capital side are looking to get back on track after suffering a 31-18 loss to Clermont last weekend, which was their heaviest defeat of the season so far.

