​Hawick back on ball in rugby’s Scottish Premiership and heading for capital after month off

​Hawick are back in action in rugby’s Scottish Premiership this coming Saturday after a month off.

Hawick beating Jed-Forest 59-12 at home last month (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

​Head coach Matty Douglas’s table-topping Greens are away to third-placed Currie Chieftains, with kick-off at Balerno’s Malleny Park at 2pm.

Rescheduled from Saturday, December 2, due to the Edinburgh outfit’s pitch being frozen at the time, it’s one of only two premiership fixtures lined up for this weekend, the other being a trip to second-from-bottom Glasgow Hawks for Kelso, also with kick-off at 2pm.

Defending champions Hawick, currently four points clear of Marr at the top of the table with a game in hand, go into 2024 on 61 points from 14 fixtures and looking to notch up a winning double against their capital hosts, having got the better of them by 35-13 in the reverse fixture at Mansfield Park in September.

“We’re in a great place and we’ll crack on in the new year,” Douglas told Borders Rugby TV.

They’ve been out of action since a 59-12 home victory over basement side Jed-Forest back on Saturday, December 9, and they’ve got another blank weekend coming up, like the division’s three other Borders teams, as only one fixture is scheduled for Saturday, January 13, and it sees seventh-placed Edinburgh Academical hosting Hawks.

A full fixture card follows the Saturday after, January 20, however, with Hawick away to Musselburgh, Kelso on the road at Accies, Selkirk at Heriot’s Blues and Jed at home to Hawks.

