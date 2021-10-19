Hawick and Selkirk on road in Tennent's Premiership but Jed-Forest at home to Currie

Hawick captain Matt Carryer on the ball against Jed-Forest at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick, third in the table, travel to East Lothian to play sixth-placed Musselburgh.

The Greens are on a winning streak stretching back three games now and are hoping to keep that run going.

“We just have to keep building on what we’ve done,” stand-off Bailey Donaldson told Borders Rugby TV.

“We’ve got a good thing going now, three in a row, so we just have to take it away again, away from home.”

Selkirk, second bottom of the league after losing four of their five opening fixtures, are away to fifth-placed Glasgow Hawks and captain Ewan MacDougall is hoping his team can get back to winning ways.

“The games in the Premiership don’t get any easier,” he said. “We’re away to Hawks next week. They look to be a decent outfit and they’re in a decent position in the table but there’s nothing else for us than to keep battling away.”

Jed-Forest, seventh in the table with 11 points from six games, face what looks on paper to be the toughest of the fixtures the Borders’ three teams in the league have lined up, Currie being second top with 25 points from six games, four points behind league leaders Marr but with a game in hand.

Looking ahead to that match at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park, home prop Paulo Ferreira said: “Every game’s a tough game in the Premiership, but thankfully we’re at home.

“I think we always bring a little more edge at home, so we’re definitely backing ourselves, but once again it’s going to be a tough game.”