Hawick and Selkirk involved in tussles at top and bottom of Tennent's Premiership table

Hawick playing Musselburgh last Saturday (Pic: Sarah Stott/2S Photography)

Third-placed Hawick host league leaders Marr at Mansfield Park on Saturday and victory could see the gap between the two sides narrowed to a single point.

The South Ayrshire side are currently top of the 10-team table with 34 points from eight games.

That’s four clear of second-placed Currie Chieftains, though the Edinburgh side have a game in hand, and six ahead of the Greens.

Troon’s Marr have only lost one game so far this season, 38-12 away to Currie Chieftains on Saturday, September 11, and Hawick are unbeaten at their Mansfield Park home ground so both will fancy their chances of getting the upper hand.

At the other end of the table, second-bottom Selkirk host basement side Aberdeen Grammar at Philiphaugh.

The Souters are six points clear of the Aberdonians, with eight points from six games, so they’ll be keen to widen that gap and try to make some progress up the table.

“It’s all about building blocks,” Selkirk head coach Scott Wight told Borders Rugby TV.

“We’ve got to wait until some people get back from injury and we get to Aberdeen and that’s a huge, huge game for us and everybody at the club’s aware of that.”

Jed-Forest are the only one of the region’s three Premiership sides on the road this weekend, heading north to Glasgow Hutchesons’ Aloysians.

The Jedburgh side are one point ahead of GHA as things stand, in seventh place with 11 points from seven games.