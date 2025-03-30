​Hawick and Selkirk hitting road to Troon and Glasgow to conclude their Arnold Clark Premiership rugby seasons

Head coach Graham Hogg’s Greens were edged out by 40-36 at home to fourth-placed Currie Chieftains aon Friday and opposite number Gordon Henderson’s Souters lost out by 53-21 away to table-toppers Ayr a day later.

Those results will see Selkirk – currently on 60 points from 21 fixtures, 14 short of the top-four play-off places – remain as they are and finish fifth in the table for the second time in three years, four places up on last year’s second-from-bottom placing in a table of ten, making them top dogs among the Borders’ four representatives in the 12-strong premiership.

Hawick are seventh, on 52 points from 21 matches, and will either stay there, six down on their second table-topping finish on the trot last season, or swap places with sixth-placed Melrose depending on how this weekend goes.

Selkirk and Hawick are both hitting the road for 3pm kick-offs to conclude their current campaigns, the former to ninth-placed Glasgow Hawks and the latter to second-bottom Marr.

September’s reverse fixtures yielded victories by 41-10 for the Souters at Philiphaugh and 51-13 for the Greens at Mansfield Park so both will be hoping to sign off on this season by racking up winning doubles at Glasgow’s Balgray Stadium and in Troon.

Hawick’s try-scorers against Currie, earning their team two bonus points, were right-winger Finlay Douglas and scrum-half Hector Patterson at the double, outside-centre Andrew Mitchell and left-winger Charlie Welsh, with full-back Kirk Ford adding three conversions.

On the scoresheet with tries for head coach Mark Cairns’ Edinburgh outfit, securing a place in the coming play-offs, were Ed Hasdell and Scott Robeson twice apiece, Cairn Ramsay and Ryan Daley, with Sam Leto kicking five conversions.

Selkirk’s tries at Millbrae, all converted by full-back Callum Anderson, were touched down by lock Jack Fisher, No 8 Corey Tait and tighthead prop Callum Smyth.

Touching down for head coach Grant Anderson’s hosts, making it 11 home wins out of 11 so far this season and taking their tally of points for the pre-play-off part of the campaign into four figures, with 1,025, were Lewis McNamara and Amena Caqusau at the double, Jamie McAughtrie, Jamie Shedden, Blair Macpherson, Rhodri Tanner and Fergus Johnston, with David McCartney adding four conversions.

Hawick loosehead prop and captain Shawn Muir was pleased by the performance put in by his team as they continue their recovery from their 93-0 humbling hosting Ayr two weeks prior and reckons they were unlucky to end up with two points rather than five, telling Borders Rugby TV: “It was a really tough game against Currie at Mansfield.

“I can’t fault the effort of the boys. They were absolutely outstanding. Some of the rugby we played, especially in the first half, was up there with the best we’ve put togather this season.

“I’m massively proud of our effort and application.

“It’s been a big bounce-back over the last couple of weeks after what happened against Ayr.

“On another day, we could have won that game but for some dodgy decisions.

“Fair play to Currie – they’re a good side and they thoroughly deserve their place in the play-offs and we wish them well for what’s to come.

“We’ve got one more game against Marr next weekend and we’ll be looking to finish this season on a high and sign off on what’s been a difficult season for many reasons with a win.”

Selkirk try-scorer Fisher was disappointed to return from the South Ayrshire coast without so much as a single point by way of consolation but accepted that that would have been a tall order against a team only beaten once this season and never at home.

“It was a tough game,” he said.

“We were on the defensive from minute one but the boys stuck in really well.

“In the first 20 minutes, we had a couple of key defensive sets and managed to keep them out and we disrupted their lineout well in the first half, but we made too many mistakes, a couple of loose kicks and a couple of loose passes, and that opened the door for them.

“It was unfortunate not to get a bonus point but we knew that would be a tough task.”