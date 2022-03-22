Hawick and Peebles step up to plate for Borders Semi-Junior Rugby League’s finals day

Frey Maciver on the ball for Peebles Colts against Carlisle Colts at Melrose on Sunday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The young Greens added the Border Cup to the league title they claimed after going 21 games unbeaten by defeating Kelso Harlequins 26-19 at the Greenyards in Melrose on Sunday.

Peebles, sixth-place finishers in the league, also emerged victorious at the weekend, seeing off Carlisle Colts 48-19 to take home the Border Plate.

Hawick’s tries were scored by Liam Bouglas, captain Scott Young, Owain Gray and Finlay Douglas, with Gray converting three, and Kelso’s by Ashton Asante, Logan Edgar and Josh Sullivan, plus two conversions by Archie Barbour.

Hawick Youth's semi-juniors celebrating winning the 2022 Border Cup (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“It’s amazing,” Young told Borders Rugby TV.

“The boys have worked hard. We came in with a goal at the start of the season – we wanted to be undefeated, we wanted to win all the trophies – and it’s just shown how hard we’ve been working in training to get here.”

Peebles’ eight tries against their Cumbrian opponents were scored by captain Ewan Hunter at the double, Fraser Brock, Finlay Sinclair, Patrick Cannon and, with a hat-trick, Liam Forsyth. Frey Maciver added four conversions.

Hunter said: “I’m so glad all our hard work this season has come off.

Peebles Colts with 2022's Border Plate (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“We’ve worked hard this season so it’s good to get a win in the final.”

Hat-trick hero Forsyth added: “It was a great team performance and, to be honest, the boys played beautiful rugby. I was just lucky I got on the end of a few of those tries.

“The boys stuck in, Carlisle put up a good fight and we got the win at the end so we’re happy.”

Further youth rugby finals are on offer this coming Sunday at Edinburgh’s DAM Health Stadium.

Ben Jardine on the charge for Hawick Youth against Kelso Harlequins

Hawick Youth’s under-16s play Kelso Harlequ ins in their age-grade national youth plate final at 1pm and Melrose Wasps take on Gala Wanderers in the under-18 plate final at 5pm.

Hawick Youth vice-captain Hughie Joe Donaldson on the ball against Kelso Harlequins on Sunday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Peebles Colts beating Carlisle 48-19 in Sunday's Border Plate final (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Peebles captain Ewan Hunter with 2022's Border Plate (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick Youth captain Scott Young holding 2022's Border Cup aloft (Photo: Bill McBurnie)