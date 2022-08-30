Hawick 20-20 Selkirk: Hosts held in derby by injury-ravaged derby rivals

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Henry Clarkson for Selkirk

Hawick’s Shawn Muir told Borders Rugby TV: “Probably the biggest word’s ‘frustrated’.

“ We just didn’t fire a shot if I’m honest. It was not what we’ve practised, not what we’ve worked on in pre-season, b ut fair play to Selkirk, they didn’t let us settle, didn’t let us get into our game, and probably to come away with a draw is a fair result if I’m honest.

“The overall aim this season is top four again. We need to get into the top four and if you’re in that top four you’ve got a shot at winning the league, hopefully a home semi-final, but we’ll take it week to week and hope to pick up some wins soon.”

Hawick's Kyle Brunton against Selkirk

Selkirk’s first try-scorer Ross Nixon, who changed position to number 10 from centre for the match due to injury problems within the squad, added: “We’ve got the draw. When we watch it back, we’ll feel we could have come away with a win.

“Then again, Hawick will probably say the same thing.

“We are pretty pleased. We’ve had a few injuries in pre-season.

“Boys have been put into positions they normally aren’t at. We stuck in well there. We showed a bit of character, which we’d been kind of lacking last season.

Ross Nixon in possession for Selkirk in Saturday's 20-20 draw at Hawick (Pics by Bill McBurnie)

“I’m pretty happy playing number 10. I was in the back row and then I’ve been shifted back to 10 again, but I think it will only be for a game or two until boys are back.

“At the end there, we fronted up really well. They were scrambling and we managed to keep it out at the end.

“Even the boys who came off the bench made some massive impacts – like even defensively at the end, they saved a few tries.

“Overall I’m probably quite pleased we’ve got the ball rolling for the start of the season, but we probably could have got more out of it.”

Hawick's Dalton Redpath taking on Selkirk

Saturday’s derby, a Border League double-header, saw Selkirk take a 3-0 first-half lead through Matthew Reid’s penalty, but Hawick hit back with a try by winger Ronan McKean following a break by Kirk Ford.

Selkirk retook the lead with a second Reid penalty but then, in the final minute of the opening half, the visitors made a dreadful passing error to give Ford the simplest of interceptions and a try under the posts before he kicked the conversion himself to put the Greens 12-6 up at half-time.

But Selkirk responded well after the interval, Nixon going over to score after a maul near the Hawick line. Reid’s conversion put the away side 13-12 up.

Ford’s penalty put Hawick two points ahead but a Selkirk try by Polish international prop Zenon Szwagrzak was then converted by Reid to make the scoreline 20-15 for the visitors.

High jumping action at the lineout

Further drama came late on when McKean scored a try after a fine move. The hosts were denied the win when Ford’s touchline conversion attempt rebounded off the near upright.