Hat-trick of losses in rugby’s Scottish East Region League Division 2 for Hawick Harlequins, Hawick Linden and Duns

​All three Borders clubs in rugby’s Scottish East Region League Division 2 lost out on Saturday after being forced to field under-strength teams due to players being unavailable.

Hawick Harlequins losing 43-14 at home to Dunbar on Saturday (Pic: Sel Messer)

​That’s the first time a fixture card has seen all three come a cropper since Saturday, September 23.

Duns were the region’s biggest losers at the weekend, going down 60-12 away to table-toppers Penicuik, followed by Hawick Linden, given a 56-12 hiding at fifth-placed Livingston, and Hawick Harlequins, beaten 43-14 at home at Wilton Lodge Park by second-placed Dunbar.

Those results leave Quins fourth in the table, on 18 points from eight fixtures, with Linden second bottom, on ten from eight, and Duns bottom, on four from seven.

This coming Saturday sees Quins away to Penicuik, Linden at third-placed Dalkeith and Duns hosting third-from-bottom Corstophine, all 2pm kick-offs.

The reverse fixtures – played on Saturday, September 9 – yielded a 30-19 defeat for Quins, 16-15 home win for Linden and 41-12 loss for Duns in the capital.

Quins’ try-scorers at the weekend were Adam Hall and Conner Riley, with Hall converting both.

Jordan Brockie scored both Linden’s tries, with Kieran Murphy adding a conversion.