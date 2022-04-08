Harlequins win new trophy in memory of Kelso rugby stalwarts Jock and Jocelyn Todd

Jock and Jocelyn Todd's grandsons Owen and Ewart Sanderson presenting a new trophy named after them to Kelso Harlequins captain Mitchell Laing (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The semi-junior side ensured the cup will be staying in the Todds’ home-town by beating Duns/Jed Thistle 18-3 at their Poynder Park home ground.

The trophy, donated by the Todds’ family, is to be contested annually in memory of their dedication to the Quins.

It was presented by their grandsons Owen and Ewart to Quins captain Mitchell Laing after his side’s victory.

Kelso Harlequins after their victory this week (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Father-of-four Jock, president of the Border semi-junior rugby league on three occasions and a past chairman and fixture secretary for the Quins, died in January last year at the age of 77.

Jocelyn died in June 2019 at the age of 73.

Kelso’s under-16s will be playing Duns away tonight for the Pete Hill Cup, their first tie being against Selkirk at 6.51pm.

Kelso Harlequins tighthead prop Angus McGregor on the ball against Jed Thistle/Duns (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Calum Wyness on the ball for Jed Thistle/Duns against Kelso Harlequins (Photo: Bill McBurnie)