Harlequins win new trophy in memory of Kelso rugby stalwarts Jock and Jocelyn Todd
Kelso Harlequins this week paid tribute to late rugby stalwart Jock Todd by winning a new trophy named after him and his wife Jocelyn.
The semi-junior side ensured the cup will be staying in the Todds’ home-town by beating Duns/Jed Thistle 18-3 at their Poynder Park home ground.
The trophy, donated by the Todds’ family, is to be contested annually in memory of their dedication to the Quins.
It was presented by their grandsons Owen and Ewart to Quins captain Mitchell Laing after his side’s victory.
Father-of-four Jock, president of the Border semi-junior rugby league on three occasions and a past chairman and fixture secretary for the Quins, died in January last year at the age of 77.
Jocelyn died in June 2019 at the age of 73.
Kelso’s under-16s will be playing Duns away tonight for the Pete Hill Cup, their first tie being against Selkirk at 6.51pm.