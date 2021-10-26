Hamilton Bulls next up in NL2 for third-placed Peebles after 46-18 home win against Gordonians
Peebles are up to third in Tennent’s National League Division 2 and only a point off second place after a 46-18 home victory against Gordonians on Saturday.
The Gytes outfit are now on 28 points from eight games, six behind league leaders Glasgow High Kelninside.
Next up for Peebles is a trip to sixth-placed Hamilton Bulls this Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30pm.
Roddy Guiney scored a first-half try for the hosts against their visitors from Aberdeen to make it 13-10 at the break and further tries from tries from Murray Brown, Hamish Barber, Lewis Maclennan, Euan Jackson Snr and David Anderson followed afterwards.
Greg Raeburn added two penalties and five conversions.