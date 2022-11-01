Hamilton Bulls 28-14 Berwick: Bulls fight is lost by Berwick

Berwick skipper Jack Webster

The Bulls lifted themselves off the foot of the table by recording their first league win of the campaign, while Berwick are now sixth with 20 points from seven games.

“We knew Hamilton would come out fighting from the start at home,” Berwick captain Jack Webster told Borders Rugby TV.

"That’s exactly what happened. We played some decent rugby in the first-half but we seemed to have one of those days where nothing stuck and we never quite got going.

"The home side defended well and deservedly led at the break.

"Trailing 14-0 at half-time, we left ourselves chasing the game in the second 40.

"And despite playing some better rugby in the second-half we couldn’t quite take any of our chances really.

"And when Hamilton got a full length intercept to go 21-0 ahead that was really game over.

"Credit to the boys, they never gave in and we did get a couple of deserved scores through Ali Grieve but we left ourselves too much to do by that point.

"I don’t think we were complacent at all with Hamilton’s league position. We know every game in this league’s going to be a test.

"We didn’t perform but Hamilton more than deserved their win.”