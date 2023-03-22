Gregor Townsend’s best as Scotland rugby head coach still to come, says fellow Borderer Stuart Hogg

Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend ahead of their 26-14 Six Nations win versus Italy at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (Pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The ex-Gala and Border Reivers player’s contract expires after this year’s tournament in France in September and October but he’s confirmed he would be open to agreeing a new one.

The 49-year-old is expected to hold talks soon with Scottish Rugby Union chiefs about his future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would love for him to continue,” Exeter Chiefs full-back Hogg, 30, told BBC Scotland’s rugby podcast this week.

Injured Scotland player Stuart Hogg on punditry duties for Saturday's Six Nations win against Italy at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium (Pic: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“He works incredibly hard. His attention to detail is the best I’ve ever come across in a coach.

“I think the relationship Gregor’s got with players and the rest of the coaches, it’s the best environment I’ve ever been involved in in the past 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d be disappointed to see anything change, but then you understand that everyone goes through their own little cycles about what they want to achieve.

“I would love for Gregor to stay, but would he want to stay? I’d like to think so but I genuinely don’t know.”

Despite Townsend having been in his current post for six years, Hogg believes he is still improving as a gaffer and will get better still.

“I feel it’s only over the last few years that we’re really getting the best out of Gregor,” said Hogg, given his 100th Scotland cap in their loss to Ireland the weekend before last.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nothing was really settled for years. Only since the last world cup have we properly got a coaching side that’s been together for a long time. There’s no secret to our success – it’s all coming from that coaching side.

“Boys love going into training every single day, learning about each other as players and as people, and that has come right from the top, from Gregor.